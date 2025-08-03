Denver weather: Sunny skies and slightly cooler today

A beautiful day in store for the Front Range today! Afternoon highs will be slightly cooler in the mid to upper 80s with mostly dry conditions for metro Denver.

Most places will stay dry, though there could be a stray storm over far eastern Colorado and the southeastern part of the state where there’s still a touch more moisture. Overall, expect a quiet, dry day for most.

On Monday, high pressure builds back in from the south, sending temperatures back into the lower and mid-90s across the area. The air will be quite dry again, though far eastern Colorado might hold onto just enough moisture to spark a late-day storm. Still, chances are low, and most places will stay hot and dry.

Looking ahead to the middle and end of the week, the heat really settles in with highs climbing into the mid-90s to even the low 100s Tuesday and Wednesday. It stays mostly dry, but far eastern areas could see a slim chance of a storm. By late in the week, moisture slowly starts to return as a weather system approaches from the northwest. This could mean a better chance of some showers and storms by Friday or Saturday.

