Sunny skies and milder temperatures this weekend

Sunny skies and warmer weather is on tap for the weekend. Highs will rise into the 50s on Saturday for lower elevations and be in the upper 30s to mid-40s in the mountains.

Sunday will be even warmer with highs in the upper 50s to middle 60s on the plains and 40s to near 50 in the mountains.

Monday and Tuesday will stay mild and dry with highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s for the plains and 40s in the mountains. The winds will begin to increase on Tuesday ahead of the next storm system.

The next chance for rain and snow will arrive on Wednesday and continue through next Friday.

The next storm will arrive by the middle of next week.

