Sunny skies and highs in the low 50s this weekend in Denver

DENVER— The weather pattern will remain fairly quiet through the weekend. We'll see more sunshine and low 50s across the metro-area Saturday.

A weak disturbance could bring some light snow to the mountains Saturday night, and the winds will kick up across the plains.

Skies will quickly clear, with more sunshine on Sunday! Temperatures will sit in the low-50s on Sunday for the Broncos game under mostly sunny skies.

So far, it looks like the next winter-like storm to impact the Front Range and the Denver metro will arrive late Monday night into Tuesday.

A strong cold front will drop daytime highs from the 50s Monday into the 30s Tuesday.

More snow is set to accumulate through the day Tuesday in the mountains. Travel may be treacherous at times.

Light snowfall and gusty winds are possible around the Denver-area Tuesday with gradual clearing statewide on Wednesday.

Mild and dry days return through the remainder of the upcoming week.

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.