DENVER — Friday will pick up where Thursday left off: Sunny with temperatures right around average for this time of year.

Highs in the Denver metro will reach the mid-60s, with most mountain communities topping out in the upper 40s.

Saturday we can expect a similar day, with some stronger wind.

Sunny, cool and breezy start to the weekend around Colorado!

Early Sunday morning looks like a decent chance for the plains to fall to the freezing mark for overnight lows, though the metro area will likely stay a bit warmer.

A quick warm-up is in store on Sunday, with metro highs swinging back into the mid or upper 70s. The Broncos' 2:05 p.m. kickoff at Empower Field will be warm with abundant sunshine.

A cooling trend starts Monday, when we'll also see our next chance for rain later in the day. Early next week is generally trending cooler, with highs in the low to mid-60s.

