Sunny and warmer Sunday across Colorado

Sunshine and warmer temperatures return this Sunday. Afternoon highs will soar to the upper 60s and low 70s across the Denver-area and eastern plains.

The mountains and foothills will also see unseasonably mild temperatures for early-March, with highs in the 40s to low 50s today. Feeling a little more like Springtime, as the sun officially sets at 7:01 p.m.

The weather over the next week will be dominated by dry and warm conditions. Through Thursday, expect mostly clear skies and temperatures gradually rising, reaching the low 70s on Monday, then low to upper 60s Tuesday through Thursday across the Denver metro. Winds will be moderate, gusting up to 25 mph at times.

This warm, dry spell will bring with it some concerns about fire danger, especially on Monday when conditions near South Park could become critical due to low humidity and strong winds.

By Tuesday, temperatures will remain in the mid-60s across the plains, slightly cooler than Monday, as a weak cold front pushes through. Despite the cooler temperatures, the dry weather will persist, leading gusty winds and concerns about fire safety for the southern Front Range, foothills, and plains.

Thursday will see a continued risk of elevated fire weather conditions, with breezy conditions as a low-pressure system starts to approach the region. Outdoor burning should be avoided.

Looking toward the end of the week, a fast-moving storm system is expected to impact the area on Friday. This system may bring a variety of weather conditions, with rain and snow in the plains and snow in the mountains. While the exact timing and intensity are still uncertain, there is a 30% chance of significant snowfall in the plains, with up to 3 inches possible. More concerning, however, is the chance of very strong winds—gusts could exceed 60 mph, creating hazardous travel conditions, particularly due to blowing snow in the mountains. Stay tuned!

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.