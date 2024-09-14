Sunny and warm this weekend for Colorado's football games

We're in for a warm weekend in Denver. Daytime highs will soar into the upper-80s to low-90s Saturday and Sunday along with plenty of sunshine.

For the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins at 5:30 p.m., expect mostly clear skies and warm temperatures to start. Dry and mild tonight, with upper 70s by 8 p.m.

The mountains will see dry and pleasant conditions this Saturday. Expect ample sunshine and highs mainly in the 70s. Winds will be gusty at times, but no storms are expected.

Highs rebound back to the upper 80s to near 90 on Sunday across the Front Range and plains. There will be a little increase in cloud cover, with a slight chance of isolated storms.

Expect widely scattered storms and light to moderate showers over higher terrain through the late-afternoon and early evening. The risk for any severe weather remains low.

When the Broncos take on the Steelers at Empower Field, expect a toasty start at 2:25 p.m. with clouds and winds building throughout the game.

Scattered storms make a better comeback early next week. We'll be tracking highs in the mid 80s Monday and Tuesday along with a few afternoon storms from the mountains to the plains.

Conditions dry out by Wednesday and it'll feel a bit more like fall with mid- to upper-70s Thursday and Friday.

