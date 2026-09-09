Sunny and seasonal in Denver today

It's a gorgeous start to the day! You'll find lots of sunshine to start, with a little hint of fall in the air for the Wednesday morning commute.

Today will be the coolest day of the week, with highs generally in the low to mid-80s...very seasonal for early September! Most areas should stay dry, although there could still be an isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm tonight along the southern Front Range and Southeastern Plains.

A gorgeous September day across Colorado

It gets hotter and drier Thursday and Friday as moisture decreases and warmer air moves back in. Temperatures will climb back into the low 90s, with mostly dry conditions and plenty of sunshine.

The weather becomes more unsettled again heading into the weekend. A weak front could bring some cooler temperatures and a few showers or storms Saturday night into Sunday, with a more noticeable cool down likely early next week. Right now, it looks like upper 70s to low 80s on Monday!

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