Summer-like weather settles in across Colorado this week

Summer-like conditions will settle in today and it will be warm all week long. We'll see lots of sunshine this morning, with temperatures in the upper 70s by lunch and mid- to upper 80s by late afternoon. Skies will be clear and winds will remain fairly light around the city, but will pick up a touch in the mountains.

A weak cold front will swing through on Tuesday. Temperatures will be a bit cooler than on Monday, but it will still be about 10 degrees above normal, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

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Long stretch of 80-degree heat for Denver

Temperatures will climb back into the upper 80s on Wednesday. There’s also a slightly better chance for a few afternoon showers or an isolated thunderstorm near the Front Range and foothills. Most places will stay dry, but you may notice a few more clouds compared to Monday.

By late week and next weekend, confidence in the forecast starts to drop a bit. Weather models disagree on how a storm system near California will move, so there’s still some uncertainty about whether we stay mostly dry or see better chances for rain. Right now, the most likely outcome is continued warm weather with only isolated showers and storms at times rather than any widespread soaking rain.

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