Stronger storms expected across parts of Colorado today

It's a beautiful start to our Sunday, but it won't be long before we see more storms and showers develop first in the mountains and then roll east over the plains.

Temperatures will climb into the low to mid-60s by early afternoon and that will help to fuel today's thunderstorms that will likely start moving through the metro area by 1 p.m. A few storms may produce large hail, damaging wind gusts around 70 mph, and even a small chance for an isolated tornado.

We'll see mostly cloudy skies overnight, with more rain and even a little snow developing in the mountains by early Monday morning. Our next storm will usher in some much cooler, wet weather on Monday. Showers will become more widespread by lunch on Monday, with a rain/snow mix possible in the foothills and along the Palmer Divide. Temperatures will start off in the upper 40s early Monday, but get colder through the afternoon.

In the mountains, snow levels will gradually fall throughout the day Monday, allowing for all snow over higher elevations. Mountain travel could become difficult at times due to periods of heavier snowfall. A winter weather advisory goes into effect at midnight tonight and continues until Monday at 6 p.m.

By Tuesday, conditions begin to calm down with only a few lingering rain chances and cooler-than-normal temperatures. After that, the weather trend looks quieter and warmer as the week goes on. Temperatures are expected to slowly rebound through the second half of the week, with highs climbing back into the mid-70s across the plains by Friday.

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