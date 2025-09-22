Strong storm set to roll through Colorado

DENVER — It's a quiet start to the day, but we're in for some pretty big changes over the next 24 hours. A cold front will sweep through the metro area later this morning, bringing cooler temperatures and some breezy conditions.

Highs will climb into the upper 70s by early afternoon and then drop into the 60s for Monday night's commute. The winds will pick up out of the north and could gust up to 30 mph. We’ll also see a good chance of thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon and evening. Some storms out east could be on the stronger side, with the possibility of hail and strong winds on the far Eastern Plains.

As colder air moves in Monday night, it will be cold enough for snow in the mountains. Snow levels will likely be around 10,000 feet , but could drop to around 9,000 feet. Most of the snow will fall across the northern Front Range mountains, but if the system shifts south, some areas farther south could get in on the action too. Travel over high mountain passes could be slick Tuesday morning.

Tuesday looks to be the coolest day of the week. Highs across the plains will only reach the upper 50s to low 60s, with even cooler temperatures in the mountains and valleys. Light to moderate rain showers will continue throughout the day, but no severe weather is expected. Overall it’ll be a chilly, damp day across much of the area.

By midweek, the weather starts to turn around. The storm system moves out and a ridge builds over the Rockies, bringing warmer and drier conditions. Temperatures will gradually return to more typical fall levels on Wednesday and Thursday. By Friday, it it will be a bit warmer with sunny and dry weather returning just in time for the weekend.

