Strong showers and storms expected this afternoon

This morning starts off warm and a bit muggy, with increasing clouds as the day goes on. By early afternoon, showers and thunderstorms will begin developing over the mountains and foothills before spreading east across the Front Range and nearby plains.

Storms will become scattered to numerous through the afternoon and evening, and some could turn severe. Large hail, strong wind gusts, heavy downpours, and even a brief landspout are all possible, especially along the Front Range and across the plains. Localized flooding could also develop where the heaviest rain falls.Friday looks a little quieter as high pressure begins to build in. A few afternoon and evening thunderstorms are still possible, but they should be more isolated and generally less intense than Thursday's storms.

The weekend brings a noticeable change as hotter weather settles into the region. High temperatures will climb well into the 90s across the plains, with only a small chance of an afternoon storm.

The hot pattern is expected to continue through at least Tuesday, with some locations nearing or topping 100 degrees. Thunderstorm chances remain low during this stretch, so heat will become the main weather concern. If you're spending time outdoors, be sure to stay hydrated and take breaks from the sun.

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