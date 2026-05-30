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Storm threat for northeastern Colorado Saturday; sunny and warmer Sunday

Strong-to-severe storms are possible in far northeastern Colorado Saturday. Denver sees lower chances. Drier, sunnier weather returns statewide Sunday.
Saturday brings hail and wind threats northeast of Denver with isolated metro showers possible. Sunday turns sunny, dry, and warmer across Colorado.
Storm threat for northeastern Colorado Saturday; sunny and warmer Sunday
Severe Weather Outlook
Afternoon High
Three Day Forecast
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DENVER — Saturday will bring strong-to-severe thunderstorms across far northeastern Colorado this afternoon and evening.

The storms could produce large hail, strong winds, and lightning.

For the Denver metro and communities along the I-25 corridor, storm coverage is much lower.

Storm threat for northeastern Colorado Saturday; sunny and warmer Sunday

While a few showers and storms may still develop, many locations could remain dry for most of the day.

Saturday’s afternoon high will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s across the plains, with cooler conditions in the high country.

Afternoon High

Sunday will be calmer with the storm system moving away from our region.

Sunday will bring drier conditions statewide and plenty of sunshine with highs in the 80s.
There is a chance of isolated showers in the mountains.

Warmer temperatures are expected through the next week, with a chance of thunderstorms returning on Monday.

Three Day Forecast

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