Staying warm on Sunday with afternoon storms showing up

Sunday will feel slightly cooler, especially compared to Saturday. That’s thanks to a cold front pushing into northeast Colorado early in the morning. It’ll bring in some moist air, which will help storms develop more easily throughout the day. Winds will shift out of the northeast, and storm chances go up, particularly in the afternoon and evening. Some storms could get strong, with threats of hail and damaging winds.

Sunday Night into Monday:

Depending on how active things get during the day Sunday, we could see another round of storms late Sunday night. Some of the forecast models hint at overnight storms if enough energy is still available in the atmosphere. If the daytime storms fizzle out early, then the overnight ones have a better shot at forming, especially over the northeast plains. But if Sunday is stormy, we’ll probably have less action overnight.

Monday:

Monday will feel a lot cooler, some places may not even hit 80 degrees. Thanks to easterly winds and low clouds, the day will stay cloudy and breezy. With the upslope winds and added moisture, we’re expecting a good chance of showers and storms in the southern foothills and Park County. Some areas could see over an inch of rain. However, areas closer to Denver and especially north and east of DIA might stay mostly dry as storm development looks capped off there.

Rest of the Week and Fourth of July:

By Tuesday and Wednesday, the weather starts to settle down a bit. High temperatures climb back to near normal, and any storms that pop up will likely stay over the mountains. Then, heading into Thursday and Friday, including the Fourth of July, things could turn wetter again. Moisture from the tropics will start to stream into the state, and depending on the timing of some upper-level disturbances, we might be looking at scattered to numerous thunderstorms for Independence Day. So keep an umbrella handy if you’re planning to be outside.

