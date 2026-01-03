Springlike weekend ahead for Colorado, fire weather concerns on Sunday

DENVER — Saturday and Sunday will both feel more like early spring than January.

As temperatures run above normal across Colorado.

Saturday afternoon highs will climb into the upper 50s and low 60s, with no precipitation expected.

Sunday will be the warmest day of the weekend, with highs in the mid-to-upper 60s.

Some areas could even challenge previous record temperatures.

If you’re heading to watch the Broncos kick off at 2:25 PM on Sunday, the weather won’t be an issue—expect sunshine, warmth, and dry conditions during the game.

However, there is elevated fire danger on Sunday.

A Fire Weather Watch is in effect Sunday morning through Sunday afternoon for South Park, the southern foothills, Denver and western suburbs, and the Palmer Divide.



Southwest 10–20 mph with gusts up to 30–45 mph

Humidity: As low as 13%

Impacts: Conditions will be favorable for rapid fire spread

Please avoid outdoor burning and anything that could spark a fire due to the conditions on Sunday.

There is a chance that snow could return late Sunday to Monday, with cooler temperatures starting Tuesday with highs in the 50s.

