Spring weather returns to Colorado

Sunshine returns with much warmer temperatures on Sunday after a cloudy start to the day
Denver's 7-day forecast shows afternoon high temperatures quickly rebounding into the 70s with lots of sunshine.
denver sunrise empower field.jpg
Posted at 7:08 AM, Apr 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-21 09:36:06-04

DENVER — We will see a cloudy start to our Sunday, with some areas of patchy fog along the Front range, and parts of the Eastern Plains.

The skies will gradually clear late in the morning making way for sunny skies Sunday afternoon. After unseasonably chilly conditions, much warmer temperatures arrive with highs climbing to near 60 degrees.

That means all the snow we saw Friday night, into Saturday, will quickly start to melt. Clear skies will lead to overnight lows in the lower 40's.

Monday in Denver will bring partly cloudy skies, with even warmer temperatures. Highs are expected to climb into the mid-70's.

The warm up continues through the middle part of the week with highs in the low to mid-70's. Denver's weather forecast shows the next chance of rain arriving on Tuesday, with a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

