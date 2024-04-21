Spring weather returns to Colorado

DENVER — We will see a cloudy start to our Sunday, with some areas of patchy fog along the Front range, and parts of the Eastern Plains.

The skies will gradually clear late in the morning making way for sunny skies Sunday afternoon. After unseasonably chilly conditions, much warmer temperatures arrive with highs climbing to near 60 degrees.

That means all the snow we saw Friday night, into Saturday, will quickly start to melt. Clear skies will lead to overnight lows in the lower 40's.

Monday in Denver will bring partly cloudy skies, with even warmer temperatures. Highs are expected to climb into the mid-70's.

The warm up continues through the middle part of the week with highs in the low to mid-70's. Denver's weather forecast shows the next chance of rain arriving on Tuesday, with a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

