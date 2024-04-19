Watch Now
Spring storm will bring more snow to Denver on Friday night

Heavier snow in store for the Colorado high country and the last few runs of the ski/snowboard season
It will be another chilly and wet day, with more rain and snow developing Friday afternoon and evening. Some light accumulation is expected overnight.
Posted at 5:59 AM, Apr 19, 2024
The calendar may say spring but it looks and feels more like winter across the Front Range!

We're in for two more gray days across the Denver metro area, with temperatures that are about 20 to 25 degrees below normal for this time of year.

We'll see more clouds and some wet roads early Friday, with temperatures near freezing for the morning commute. There will be a better chance of showers by the afternoon and that will switch over to all snow Friday night.

It looks like the best chance to accumulate snow in Denver will be overnight Friday into Saturday morning. So far, it looks like 1 to 3 inches of slushy snow in the Denver metro with 4 to 8 inches in the foothills with higher amounts along the peaks of the Front Range mountains.

Bundle up! Highs will stay in the mid to upper 40s Friday and Saturday with warmer weather on tap for the tail end of the weekend. We'll thaw out on Sunday with plenty of sunshine and highs in upper 60s.

Mostly sunny skies stick around into the first of next week, with highs in the 70s on Monday. A weak cold front will usher in some slightly cooler air on Tuesday, but we'll be back in the 70s on Wednesday.

