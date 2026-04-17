DENVER — A spring storm is now rolling into Colorado and the snow we're seeing in the mountains will gradually roll east over the plains by mid-morning.

The cold front kicked up the winds overnight and now we're seeing temperatures in the low to mid 30s for the Friday morning commute. The roads are dry for now!

Friday will be a much colder, unsettled day with snow developing by mid-morning. The mountains will see the heaviest accumulation, with about 3-6 inches in the valleys and up to 9 inches on the passes. We'll see much lighter snow across the Eastern Plains, with around 1 to 2 inches by early Friday afternoon. Highs will struggle to reach the upper 30s to low 40s.

Friday night brings clearing skies, but that also means temperatures will drop sharply. A hard freeze is expected across the plains, with lows falling into the upper teens and 20s. If you have plants or anything sensitive outdoors, they’ll need protection. It’ll feel more like mid-winter than mid-April by the time you wake up Saturday morning. A freeze warning is in effect Friday night into Saturday morning for temperatures around 20 degrees in Denver and across the plains.

Temperatures will gradually climb into the upper 50s by Saturday afternoon and we'll see a lot of melting across the state. It will be even warmer on Sunday, with highs near 70 degrees. This warmer weather continues into early next week!



See the full forecast in the video player below.

Spring storm rolling through Colorado

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