Spring snowstorm moves out Saturday. Staying cool, ahead of sunshine and 60s Sunday

After a snowy and cold end to the week, expect a gradual warm up this weekend.

Snow tapers off in the mountains and foothills, and it’ll stay chilly through most of the day. Saturday, highs will only be in the low to mid-40s across the Denver-area.

Looking ahead to Sunday and beyond — finally, a warm-up! Skies will start to clear, and sunshine returns along with some warmer temperatures.

Easter Sunday will be glorious with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 60s.

Early next week is looking even warmer with highs reaching the low 70s. So hang in there — this wintry stretch won’t last much longer.

