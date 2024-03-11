Watch Now
Spring-like weather across Colorado for the next two days

Strong storm will hit the Denver metro area later this week
It will be a warm and dry start to the week, with high temps in the low to upper 60s along the Front Range both Monday and Tuesday. It'll get colder with areas of heavy snow by Wednesday night.
Posted at 5:45 AM, Mar 11, 2024
Spring-like weather remains in place for the next couple of days.

We'll see high temperatures in the low to upper 60s across the plains and 40s in the mountains. The winds will begin to increase on Tuesday ahead of the next storm system.

The next chance for rain and snow will arrive beginning on Wednesday for the Front Range. By the time we get to Thursday, snowfall will start to pile up as the storm moves through.

Nothing is set in stone at this point, but there could be significant snowfall for the south and western portions of the Denver metro. Light snow will be moving out by Friday morning. The sun will be back for the weekend.

