Spring-like weather remains in place for the next couple of days.

We'll see high temperatures in the low to upper 60s across the plains and 40s in the mountains. The winds will begin to increase on Tuesday ahead of the next storm system.

The next chance for rain and snow will arrive beginning on Wednesday for the Front Range. By the time we get to Thursday, snowfall will start to pile up as the storm moves through.

Nothing is set in stone at this point, but there could be significant snowfall for the south and western portions of the Denver metro. Light snow will be moving out by Friday morning. The sun will be back for the weekend.

Spring-like weather across Colorado for the next two days

