Some near-record high temperatures across Colorado through the weekend

From spring-like weather on Thursday to summer-like on Friday, we are in for a big warm up! And it's going to continue through the weekend.

It will be a sunny and dry start to your Friday, with a few clouds rolling in during the afternoon. That won't stop daytime high temperatures from soaring into the mid 70s in the metro with lower 80s on the eastern plains.

The winds will once again present an issue as far as elevating fire danger. A Red Flag Warning in effect for the San Luis Valley and the far southeastern plains with gusts up to 35 mph and humidity values as low as 7%. It'll stay a bit windy on Saturday as a fire weather watch is in place for southeast Colorado.

The Denver metro area will head into the weekend with temperatures well above normal. Average highs this time of year are in the low 60s, and we're calling for upper 70s on Saturday and 80 degrees on Sunday! Denver will be just a few degrees off from the record high of 83 degrees that afternoon.

Our next storm system moves into the state Monday, bringing a chance of thunderstorms and more seasonal temperatures. It looks like we could even see a rain/snow mix on Tuesday with highs barely making it into the 50s.

Drier conditions return mid-week with a gradual warm up!

