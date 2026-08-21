Some near-record heat in store across the Denver metro area today

DENVER — Ready or not...we are in for another near-record high day. We hit highs in the low 90s on Thursday and today will likely be at least a few degrees warmer.

We'll see 60s and 70s for the early morning commute, with low 90s by lunch and highs in the upper 90s by 3 p.m. Denver will approach its daily record high of 99, set back in 2023.

The mountains will see some widely scattered storms this afternoon and there's a slightly better chance that one or two of these will roll east over the plains.

The Broncos preseason game at Empower Field at Mile High will be toasty, with temperatures hovering around 90 degrees for the 7 p.m. kickoff Friday night. Skies will clear out during the game, with low 80s by the 4th quarter!

Saturday will usher in a slight cool down and much better chances for afternoon showers and storms, with potentially heavy rainfall possible for the metro late Saturday afternoon and later in the evening for the eastern plains. We'll see highs in the low 90s both Saturday and Sunday...still about 5 degrees above normal!

Afternoon storms will be likely through the weekend and into early next week. It gets a little more seasonal on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 80s.

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