Near-record heat in store across the Denver metro area today

It's a gorgeous and comfortable start to our Wednesday. You'll find lots of sunshine and 50s and 60s for the early morning commute. Temperatures are expected to quickly climb... so it's t-shirt and shorts weather for your kids today!

A ridge of high pressure is building back up and it will bring some serious heat to the Front Range. Highs will skyrocket back into the upper 80s, possibly flirting with 90 degrees in the Denver metro area. The current record high is 90 degrees, last set in 1915.

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Forecasted high temp 20 degrees above normal

Besides the heat, we could see a few gusty afternoon showers and storms. They'll develop in the mountains by early afternoon and then roll east over the plains. The risk of severe weather is low across Colorado but we could see some gusty winds, lightning and thunder.

The warming trend continues throughout the week with highs continuing to soar into the 80s under mostly sunny skies. We'll be close to another record high tie on Thursday with highs in the mid-80s in Denver. The current record high is 87 degrees, last set in 2013.

It'll be a warm start to the weekend with low 80s Saturday and Sunday. Look for a few isolated storms Sunday afternoon with a better chance of showers early next week.

A stronger cold front will drop our temperatures into the 60s early next week, with a better chance of scattered storms and showers.

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