DENVER — We are waking up to some fresh snow falling in the mountains and a few spotty showers across the plains! It's a welcome change for Colorado as a storm rolls through the region.

Travel over higher passes could become a little slick throughout the day, with around 2 to 4 inches possible by Tuesday night. We could locally see some even higher totals on the peaks!

A cold front will push across the Front Range dropping daytime highs into the upper 50s to low 60s Tuesday. We're seeing increasing clouds Tuesday morning, with a better chance of scattered showers throughout the afternoon and evening across the eastern plains. We could even see and hear a few thunderstorms!

The winds will continue to kick up in southeastern Colorado, leading to another day of high fire danger. We'll likely see gusts near 30 mph, with relative humidity dropping below 10%. A red flag warning will go into effect for much of this area from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

We'll get a break from the wet weather on Wednesday and Thursday, as highs return to the low to mid 70s in Denver under mostly sunny skies.

Another, more powerful system looks to move in toward the end of the week. This one looks to bring more widespread precipitation to the region, with heavy snow in the mountains and possibly a bit in the Denver metro. Snowfall amounts look fairly minimal but it looks like it could be a cold and snowy end to the work week in the Mile High City. This would be Denver's first snowfall of the month.

So far, it looks like this system will move out fast. Sunny skies and gradually warming temperatures return this weekend.

Some much-needed moisture in store across Colorado

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