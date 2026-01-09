Snow lingers until 9 a.m. Friday across the western and southern suburbs

DENVER — A Weather Action Day remains in place Friday morning for snowy and slick roads for the early commute. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 11 a.m. Friday and a Winter Storm Warning will last through 5 p.m. Friday.

Snow tapers off in Denver Friday morning, but it lingers until 9 a.m. across the western and southern suburbs. An additional dusting of accumulation is possible. Then, skies turn sunny this afternoon with highs around 33.

It’s a powder day in the mountains! Four to 8 inches of new snow accumulated at Aspen, Snowmass, Steamboat and Winter Park. Snow tapers off midday with sunshine Friday afternoon.

However, stronger winds over the plains could lead to patchy areas of blowing snow later Friday morning and afternoon, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) Boulder.

Saturday and Sunday look dry and sunny with high temperatures in the teens, which could cause some refreezing, the NWS said.

Weather for the National Western Stock Show looks fantastic on Saturday with highs in the 40s.

Most of next week looks dry, sunny, and abnormally warm with 50s. The exception is Wednesday morning when a few rain showers might hit the Eastern Plains.

Winter Weather Advisory until 11 a.m. Friday

