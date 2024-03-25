Slick, cold and windy across the Denver metro area Monday morning

Snow will continue to lighten up throughout Monday morning, but it will be a slick, windy and cold morning commute.

Denver’s snow totals will likely range between 2 to 4 inches. The gusty northerly winds have created blizzard conditions along the Palmer Divide and across the eastern plains. This will make for treacherous travel conditions early on.

The winter weather alerts across the Denver metro area are set to expire at 9 a.m. Monday, but we will continue to see some areas of blowing snow, especially east of town.

Wind gusts could reach up to 60 mph and visibility could drop to a quarter mile in these areas.

Across northern Colorado, a high wind watch is in effect through Monday morning in Larimer and Weld Counties where winds could howl out of the north at 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

Motorists should prepare for slick and treacherous conditions Monday morning especially along I-25 south of Denver and I-70 through the mountains.

Monday will also be the coldest day of the week. We'll see high temperatures in the upper 30s by the afternoon, but it will likely feel like 20s when you factor in the winds.

We'll see plenty of sunshine on Tuesday morning, but there will be a few spotty showers that will roll east over the plains by the afternoon.

Temperatures will continue to climb through the middle of the week. We'll see 50s on Wednesday and 60s by Thursday.

Most of the heavy snow falling overnight into Monday morning

