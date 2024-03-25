Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Slick, cold and windy across the Denver metro area Monday morning

Blowing snow possible across Colorado's eastern plains
Multiple winter weather alerts are in effect, including a winter weather advisory for Denver and blizzard warning for the Castle Rock area.
Jeffery Hudson Photography.jpeg
Posted at 5:57 AM, Mar 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-25 08:08:41-04

Snow will continue to lighten up throughout Monday morning, but it will be a slick, windy and cold morning commute.

Denver’s snow totals will likely range between 2 to 4 inches. The gusty northerly winds have created blizzard conditions along the Palmer Divide and across the eastern plains. This will make for treacherous travel conditions early on.

The winter weather alerts across the Denver metro area are set to expire at 9 a.m. Monday, but we will continue to see some areas of blowing snow, especially east of town.

Wind gusts could reach up to 60 mph and visibility could drop to a quarter mile in these areas.

Check latest Colorado winter weather alerts

Across northern Colorado, a high wind watch is in effect through Monday morning in Larimer and Weld Counties where winds could howl out of the north at 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

Motorists should prepare for slick and treacherous conditions Monday morning especially along I-25 south of Denver and I-70 through the mountains.

Monday will also be the coldest day of the week. We'll see high temperatures in the upper 30s by the afternoon, but it will likely feel like 20s when you factor in the winds.

We'll see plenty of sunshine on Tuesday morning, but there will be a few spotty showers that will roll east over the plains by the afternoon.

Temperatures will continue to climb through the middle of the week. We'll see 50s on Wednesday and 60s by Thursday.

Most of the heavy snow falling overnight into Monday morning

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020