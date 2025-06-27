Sizzling heat, sunny skies in Denver metro Friday and Saturday

The sunshine is back early Friday morning along with the summer heat! Daytime high temperatures will soar into the low to mid 90s Friday along the Interstate 25 corridor and east across the plains.

While it'll be a dry day in the city of Denver, look for a few isolated storms to pop up along the Eastern Plains during the late afternoon and early evening. A few cells could turn severe as northeast Colorado is under a marginal threat of dealing with hail-producing storms.

It'll be a dry start to the weekend with nothing but sunshine across much of the state Saturday. Temperatures will jump back into the mid 90s by the afternoon — a perfect pool day! Look for increasing afternoon clouds Sunday with a few isolated storms in the late afternoon and evening.

A stronger system will push across the state Monday, ushering in more scattered storms to the Front Range. Temperatures will dip slightly but still stay warm, with highs holding in the low to mid 80s early next week.

