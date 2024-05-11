Showers likely, chance of storms through Mother’s Day weekend

Mother’s Day weekend brings with it a chance of showers and thunderstorms across the area.

There’s a 60% chance of precipitation Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder, with chance increasing after noon and a thunderstorm possible this evening. The risk of severe storms is low, according to Denver7 meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo.

It’ll be slightly warmer than Friday with a forecast high of 67 – near normal for May 11 in Denver. Snow can be expected around 9,500-10,000 feet.

We’ll see more of the same on Mother’s Day, with more showers likely and storms possible and high temperatures in the upper 60s.

Denver will see another chance of storms on Tuesday.

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.