Severe thunderstorm risk over eastern Colorado this Saturday

DENVER — Severe storms bring a chance for hail and strong winds in Denver and on the eastern plains Saturday.

According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, hail as large as one inch in diameter could fall in the Denver metro, with winds gusts as high as 60 mph. On the plains, "very large" hail of two inches or more in diameter could fall and wind gusts could reach 75 mph.

The first storms are expected to materialize around noon to 2 p.m. The storm threat will be greatest east of the Fort Collins-Greeley-Limon line from noon to 8 p.m.

The Denver7 futurecast was showing some of the strongest storms over the eastern plains and Greeley after 4 p.m.

There is also a chance of heavy rainfall in some spots, according to the NWS.

Temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler on Saturday, with highs in the low 80s and it will be even cooler on Sunday. Storm chances linger Sunday and Monday.

Temperatures will slowly rebound next week and we'll likely be back to near 90-degrees by Wednesday.

