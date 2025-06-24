Severe storms possible in Denver metro, NE Plains Tuesday afternoon

Dry to start, but we are bracing for the risk for severe storm activity this afternoon and evening. Severe storms could pop up as early as 2pm around the Denver metro and the Interstate 25 corridor on Tuesday. These storms will be capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts up to 60+ mph and isolated tornadoes on the plains. Keep the cars in the garage, if you can!

Temperatures will remain below normal with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday. It will be a bit more seasonal on Thursday, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

A ridge of high pressure rolls back into Colorado to end the work week as more typical summer weather returns to the state. Look for mostly sunny skies and just a slight chance of a late-day storm, mainly over the mountains. The plains will stay pretty dry from Thursday through Sunday.

As for the heat, it’ll be making another comeback. After our brief cool down early in the week, expect highs to climb back into the upper 80s and low 90s Thursday through the weekend. So enjoy the cool down and the rain while it lasts — the summer heat will return before you know it.

