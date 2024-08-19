Watch Now
Severe storms possible across the Denver metro area Monday

Large hail and damaging winds for parts of eastern Colorado
It will be a warm and stormy start to the week. We'll see more scattered storms and showers Monday afternoon, with the risk of heavy rain, large hail and damaging winds.
It's still going to feel like summer for all the Denver Public Schools kids that are heading back to school Monday.

We'll see mostly sunny skies Monday morning, with high temperatures in the upper-80s to low-90s by early afternoon.

More storms and showers are likely, and we could see a few of these storms turn severe. The biggest threat would be large hail, damaging winds and pockets of heavy rain.

It will be hotter and drier on Tuesday, with highs in the low- to mid-90s.

If you're looking to cool off, the mountains are a great place to be. Highs will stay comfortable, in the upper-70s to mid-80s, with scattered storms and showers popping up over higher terrain in the late-afternoons.

