Severe storms possible across the Denver metro area Monday

It's still going to feel like summer for all the Denver Public Schools kids that are heading back to school Monday.

We'll see mostly sunny skies Monday morning, with high temperatures in the upper-80s to low-90s by early afternoon.

More storms and showers are likely, and we could see a few of these storms turn severe. The biggest threat would be large hail, damaging winds and pockets of heavy rain.

It will be hotter and drier on Tuesday, with highs in the low- to mid-90s.

If you're looking to cool off, the mountains are a great place to be. Highs will stay comfortable, in the upper-70s to mid-80s, with scattered storms and showers popping up over higher terrain in the late-afternoons.

