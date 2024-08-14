Watch Now
Severe storms possible across Northern Colorado Wednesday

Dry and hot weather will settle in by the end of the week
A few more storms and showers are possible Wednesday, with highs in the mid- to upper-80s by the afternoon. Hot and mainly dry weather is in store for the coming weekend.
Skies cleared out overnight and we'll see more sunshine and drier weather for the Wednesday morning commute.

We'll see plenty of sunshine and low- to mid-80s by lunch, but more more storms will develop by 3 p.m. and there is a risk of severe weather over the northern and northeastern plains. These storms could produce some heavy rain and damaging winds.

Much warmer and drier weather will settle in toward the end of the week. We'll see highs near 90 starting Friday, through the weekend. Scattered storms make a comeback Sunday and next Monday.

