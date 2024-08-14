Skies cleared out overnight and we'll see more sunshine and drier weather for the Wednesday morning commute.

We'll see plenty of sunshine and low- to mid-80s by lunch, but more more storms will develop by 3 p.m. and there is a risk of severe weather over the northern and northeastern plains. These storms could produce some heavy rain and damaging winds.

Much warmer and drier weather will settle in toward the end of the week. We'll see highs near 90 starting Friday, through the weekend. Scattered storms make a comeback Sunday and next Monday.

Severe storms possible across Northern Colorado Wednesday

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.