Severe storms likely across Colorado's Front Range and Eastern Plains

It's a cool and quiet start to the day along the Front Range. You'll find plenty of sunshine and 50s to low 60s for the Wednesday morning commute.

We'll see calm weather through midday, with thunderstorms then developing around 1pm in the mountains and then rolling east over the plains. We will see a better chance of severe weather closer to Denver and the I-25 corridor today. Large hail and damaging 60+ mph wind gusts will be the biggest threats this afternoon and early evening.

Temperatures will top out in the upper 80s this afternoon and that's very seasonal for this time of year. It will be a touch warmer on Thursday, with highs closer to 90 degrees by 3 p.m. Look for a few isolated afternoon storms otherwise skies will stay mostly sunny. A ridge of high pressure moves back over the west, cutting off the monsoon rains and ushering in slightly warmer and drier conditions for the end of the work week.

Crank up the AC or roll the windows down! Friday will be much warmer, as highs climb back into the mid-90s around the Denver metro area and near triple digits on the plains.

Temperatures will remain above average over the weekend, with partly to mostly cloudy skies Saturday and a few scattered storms Sunday. Slightly cooler temperatures and a better chance of rain make a comeback early next week.

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