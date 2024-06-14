DENVER — A cold front is rolling through the region and will bring a nice break from the heat.

We'll see increasing clouds through Friday morning, with 50s and 60s for the early commute. Temperatures will climb into the low 80s by early afternoon, but will then cool back into the 70s as storms develop and roll east over the plains.

Keep the cars in the garage if you can! The biggest threats will be damaging winds, large hail, isolated tornadoes and flooding rains throughout much of the afternoon and evening.

As this system clears out, it's looking like a warmer and drier Father's Day weekend to come. Highs will return to the low to mid 90s Saturday and Sunday along with mostly sunny skies and limited storms.

Slightly cooler temperatures and another round of storms return next week.

Severe storms are possible in Denver and across Colorado's eastern plains Friday

