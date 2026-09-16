Seasonal temperatures return to the Denver Metro Area on Wednesday

Tuesday was in a word...lovely! We hit an official high of 71 degrees in Denver and that's about 10 degrees below normal for mid- September. Today will be more seasonal as afternoon highs climb into the low to mid-80s over the northeastern plains.

We're starting off with partly cloudy skies and will see increasing clouds by early afternoon. There's a better chance of scattered storms over the next 24 hours along the Front Range.

More rain on the way for Colorado!

Heavier showers will hit the western half of the state starting early this morning and that moisture will spread east throughout the day. A few stronger storms could produce locally heavy rain, but the overall flash flood threat looks fairly localized. We'll see a few widely scattered storms for the evening commute, with even more rain for the Thursday morning commute.

A Flood Watch has been issued for parts of southwestern Colorado from noon Wednesday through Thursday night. Heavy rain could produce some localized flooding and mudslides.

Denver7

Looking ahead to Friday through the weekend, we'll see a chance of afternoon storms each day, especially in the mountains. Temperatures will stay a bit more seasonal too, with highs mainly in the upper 70s and low 80s through early next week

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