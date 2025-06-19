It's a gorgeous and comfortable start to the day, but it's about to get really hot. A strong ridge of high pressure is moving into the region and will help to amplify our temperatures for the next four days!

Temperatures will soar into the 90s Thursday under mostly sunny skies. We'll see 70s and 80s in the mountains. It gets even hotter on Friday, with highs near 100 degrees by 3 p.m. Friday afternoon. Summer officially starts Friday, and our first weekend of the season will sure feel like it.

We'll see highs near 100 again on Saturday and then low to mid 90s on Sunday. A heat advisory is in effect both Friday and Saturday, with highs anywhere from 100 to 106 degrees across the Eastern Plains.

The winds will pick up on Sunday and that could lead to some higher fire danger.

Cooler temperatures and scattered storms make a comeback early next week. We'll see 70s and 80s, with a better chance of storms and showers. Stay with Denver7 for the latest weather updates.

Scorching temperatures just in time for the official start of summer

