Scattered thunderstorms will bring some brief relief from the heat

Highs in the low 90s today. Heating up Sunday through next week
Denver weather: More storms this weekend before heat returns
Posted at
and last updated

It is not nearly as smokey and hazy to start the weekend. After a week of poor air quality, There are no Air Quality Alerts in effect along the Front Range Saturday.

Expect scattered thunderstorms through the evening, but the risk of severe weather is low.

A few stronger storms in the high country may produce heavy rain at times, with a limited threat for flash flooding over burn scar areas.

Drier and hotter conditions are coming on Sunday.

Temperatures will heat right back up through the middle of next week with more near triple-digit heat and little, if any rain.

