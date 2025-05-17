Scattered storms and highs in the 70s across the Denver metro this weekend

DENVER — This Saturday, we’re looking at a bit of an uptick in moisture, particularly across the northern part of the state. That means a better shot at some scattered afternoon and evening showers or maybe a brief thunderstorm. It won’t be a washout, but if you’ve got outdoor plans, especially up north or in the mountains, it’s worth keeping an eye on the radar.

Sunday is shaping up to be a toss-up. Forecast models are still unsure about exactly where a weather system will track, and that’s going to make a big difference. If it dips far enough south, we could see a stormy day with more widespread showers and storms. If it stays north, it’ll likely be warm, dry, and windy instead. Right now, the setup could bring a few severe storms to the far northeastern plains along the Colorado-Nebraska-Kansas border.

On Monday and Tuesday, another weak system will swing through the state. That should bring in a bit more moisture and slightly cooler air to the region. Monday will be in the low 60s in Denver with scattered rain showers in the afternoon and evening. The cooler air and positioning of the jet stream may limit how intense any storms get, but it’s still something we’re watching closely. The ingredients for severe weather aren’t quite lining up, but they’re not completely off the table either.

Looking ahead to the middle of next week, warmer and drier conditions return to much of the state.

Wednesday through Friday are trending drier and warmer with lighter winds. We'll see highs in the mid 70s to low 80s to end the work week.

