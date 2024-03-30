Watch Now
Scattered snow showers in the mountains, dry and mild in Denver

Cooler weather will start to move in Sunday evening, with a chance of rain and snow showers for the Metro.
A few scattered snow showers are possible in Colorado's higher elevations, but it will remain dry across the metro and plains.
Posted at 9:20 AM, Mar 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-30 11:20:22-04

DENVER — Dry and mild conditions will continue for areas along the front range on Saturday.

We will see partly cloudy skies, with breezy conditions in the afternoon. Daytime highs will climb into the lower 60's for Denver, and most areas along the I-25 corridor.

Scattered snow showers will continue in the highest elevations of the Colorado's northwest mountains.

Easter Sunday will bring us another round of mild and dry conditions. It will be cool as you head out for Easter services, with temperatures in the 30's.

Expect sunshine in the early part of the afternoon, with highs in the lower 60's.

Cooler weather will start to move in Sunday evening, with a chance of rain and snow showers for the Metro. That chance of rain and snow showers will stick around through Monday, with daytime highs only in the 40's.

Drier weather and much warmer conditions move in for the rest of the week. We will see highs at or slightly above 70 degrees by Thursday.

