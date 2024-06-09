Scattered afternoon thunderstorms this Sunday

DENVER — Mostly sunny skies to start this Sunday, with the chance for scattered thunderstorms by the afternoon.
Highs today will be in the 80s across the metro-area and plains.
There is a marginal risk for severe storm activity over the i-25 corridor. Pockets of heavy rain, up to 1 inch diameter hail and very gusty winds are a possibility through the late afternoon and evening.
Our storm chances will linger into Monday and Tuesday afternoons, with highs in the low to mid-80s.
Temperatures will slowly rebound next week. Hot and dry weather is expected Wednesday and Thursday, with highs soaring back to the 90s.
