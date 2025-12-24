Record heat possible this Christmas Eve and Christmas Day with near 70 degrees

DENVER — Happy Christmas Eve! We’re just one day away from Christmas, and Christmas Eve is shaping up to be another unusually warm day across the Front Range.

The high temperatures could potentially match or break Denver’s record of 70 degrees set back in 1955.

How warm we get will depend on the cloud cover for the afternoon. If the clouds thin out, some locations could break the record.

If clouds linger, temperatures may fall just short, but still well above normal for late December.

The warmth doesn’t stop there. We’re expecting a warm Christmas Day. Christmas afternoon highs could climb into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

That puts another record high within reach, making it feel more like early fall than the heart of winter.

The plains could stay dry Christmas with possible snow across the mountains. Breezy conditions are expected, along with a slight chance of light snow or rain showers late Thursday into Friday, mainly at the higher peaks.

Looking ahead, we'll get cooler air for this weekend, with additional light mountain snow possible Saturday, especially for the Park Range.

