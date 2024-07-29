Things are heating up again and we're in for some near-record high temperatures over the next few days.

Temperatures will soar into the low-90s by lunch, with highs around 95 to 100 degrees near Denver by 4 p.m.

The record high is 99 degrees on Monday and 101 degrees on Tuesday. We are calling for highs that could easily tie, if not break those records.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for the Denver metro area and it goes into effect at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Smoke will also start to filter into the state again Monday. Air Quality Alerts are in place for the northern Front Range due to the smoke and higher concentrations of ground level ozone.

Temperatures will cool a few degrees later in the week, with more storms and showers possible on Friday.

Record heat possible in Denver Monday

