Record heat possible in Denver Monday

Hot and mainly dry conditions across Colorado all week long
It will be a hot and dry start to the week, with some near-record high temperatures in store for the Denver metro area.
Things are heating up again and we're in for some near-record high temperatures over the next few days.

Temperatures will soar into the low-90s by lunch, with highs around 95 to 100 degrees near Denver by 4 p.m.

The record high is 99 degrees on Monday and 101 degrees on Tuesday. We are calling for highs that could easily tie, if not break those records.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for the Denver metro area and it goes into effect at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Smoke will also start to filter into the state again Monday. Air Quality Alerts are in place for the northern Front Range due to the smoke and higher concentrations of ground level ozone.

Temperatures will cool a few degrees later in the week, with more storms and showers possible on Friday.

