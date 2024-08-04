Record-breaking heat possible near Denver today

The hot and dry weather pattern remains in place today, with record-breaking temperatures possible in Denver this afternoon.

A dome of high pressure continues to cover the Rocky Mountain region. Through Sunday, this bubble of hot air will continue to block any cooling fronts from bringing down temperatures or producing precipitation.

The chance for any moisture appears to be quite spotty. We'll see a better chance of widely scattered storms and showers in the mountains. These storms could cause more trouble, though, due to gusty winds and lightning. Be very careful with any burnable materials.

The record high for Denver this Sunday is 98 degrees and we're calling for some near triple-digit heat by 3pm.

The extended outlook will get cooler next week as this hot air dome will weaken and shift to the west, allowing some cooler air to flow into the region. Starting Monday, there will be a better chance for thunderstorms and temperatures will drop into the low to mid-90s.

It will get quite a bit cooler by the end of next week, with upper 70s to low 80s on Thursday and Friday.

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.