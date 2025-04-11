Record-breaking heat possible in Denver this weekend

DENVER — It's going to be an incredibly warm end to the week and well above normal for early to mid-April!

We'll see 40s and a mostly sunny sky for the early morning drive. We'll quickly climb into the 70s by lunch, with low 80s by 4 p.m.

Friday will likely be the first 80-degree day of the year, which we typically see in late April! Saturday will be even hotter, with highs near 85 degrees in Denver, which could tie or even break the record high set back in 2023.

The winds will pick up on Saturday, especially in the mountains where gusts could reach over 50 mph. The plains will see some gusty winds too, so make sure you're prepared, especially since it will be pretty dry. This will lead to some higher fire danger on Saturday afternoon.

Sunday will bring some changes with wind and cooler temperatures. A cold front is expected to push through the area in the afternoon, bringing gusty north winds. You might even see a mix of rain and snow in the mountains by the evening, but most of it will be rain on the plains. Don't expect any big travel issues, though, as the snow will mostly stay in the higher elevations. We'll see highs in the low 70s on Sunday afternoon.

By Monday, things will cool off a lot. Highs will only reach the upper 50s to low 60s on the plains, so be ready for a big drop in temperatures compared to the weekend. There’s also a chance of some light showers, but it doesn’t look like we’ll get a ton of rain — just some light, scattered showers here and there.

Looking toward next week, the weather should calm down a bit. Tuesday will see some slightly warmer weather as an upper-level ridge moves in, but no major storms are expected. Overall, the week should be pretty quiet after the windy and warm conditions over the weekend.

