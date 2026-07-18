It's been a mixed bag of weather this week, with daily showers and storms in the high country and dry weather in the Denver metro. Today we'll see more of the same.

As high pressure builds into the state this afternoon, temperatures will warm by another couple of degrees. Our high in the metro area is expected to top out near 95 degrees. Dry skies can be expected east of the Continental Divide today.

Record-breaking heat on the rise this weekend for the Centennial State

High pressure will also prevent high levels of ozone from blowing away today, with an air quality alert in effect until 4 p.m.

The heat will peak from Sunday into Monday, with our high in Denver expected to climb to 99 degrees each afternoon. The record high sits at 101 (2019) for Sunday and 105 (2005) on Monday.

As high pressure shifts towards the Lone Star State on Tuesday, this will open up the door for an influx of monsoonal moisture. For Coloradans, this means better chances for rain in the mid- to late week period.

While there's still some uncertainty on the timing of this weather pattern change, confidence is growing that we will see a cooler and wetter stretch of weather into next week.

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