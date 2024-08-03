Watch Now
Denver weather: Record afternoon highs possible this weekend

Fire, smoke, heat and poor air quality for Saturday & Sunday
Smoke from the fires in Boulder, Larimer and Jefferson Counties will continue to spread over the I-25 corridor and across northeast Colorado. We are also seeing smoke from California and Canadian fires filter into the state. A dome of high pressure continues to cover the Rocky Mountain region. Through Sunday, this bubble of hot air will continue to block any cooling fronts from bringing down temperatures or producing precipitation.
Air Quality Warning
The hot and dry weather pattern remains in place, with very little rain in store over the weekend.

The chance for any moisture appears to be quite spotty. They could cause more trouble, though, due to wind and lightning. Be very careful with any burnable materials.

The extended outlook will get cooler next week as this hot air dome will weaken and shift to the west, allowing some cooler air to flow into the region. Starting Monday, there will be a better chance for thunderstorms and highs will drop a little.

