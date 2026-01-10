Quiet and mild weather settles in across Colorado this weekend

DENVER — Colorado is settling into a stretch of quiet and mild weather as a strong ridge of high pressure builds over the western United States.

There are a few snow showers across some parts of the mountains on Saturday morning, but it’s expected to move out later today.

Saturday will be sunny and seasonable, with highs near 45 degrees.

No rain or snow is expected across the lower elevations.

Saturday night, skies will be clear with lows dropping into the mid-20s.

Sunday will be slightly warmer and just as calm.

Sunday afternoon highs are expected to be near 55 degrees.

The warming trend continues as we head into the work week.

Temperatures will climb above normal, with Monday and Tuesday highs reaching the upper 50s to near 60 degrees along the I-25 corridor and eastern plains.

Winds will be breezy at times, but no significant high wind events are expected.

There is a chance of a few weak systems to watch later in the week.

One may pass through Tuesday night, bringing a small chance for very light precipitation.

Another could arrive Thursday into Friday, with a chance of light precipitation and possibly cooler air for the northeast plains.

For now, enjoy the sunshine and the mild late-winter feel.

