Spring officially begins this week and the weather will reflect that!

We'll see sunny skies and warmer temperatures Monday. High temperatures climb to the upper 50s Monday afternoon in Denver.

We'll continue to see a lot of melting across the Front Range following the major snow event that blasted Colorado last Wednesday through Friday. Highs will be in the 40s and low 50s in the foothills and mountains.

Spring begins on Tuesday at 9:06 p.m. Our first full day of spring will be on Wednesday with highs in the mid 60s.

Dry and mild weather is expected for the majority of this upcoming week, with highs in the 60s through Friday.

Our next chance for moisture arrives late on Friday.

Plenty of sunshine and a nice warm up on the way this week

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

DENVER WEATHER LINKS: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.