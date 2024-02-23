Skies are clearing across the region and we'll see more sunshine and some warmer weather for the weekend.

Temperatures are on the rise, but a brisk jet stream will continue to blow over Colorado. The strong winds aloft will inspire gusty northwest winds over the mountains, foothills and the northeast plains on Friday with gusts of 20-35 mph expected.

A few snow showers will continue in the northern mountains until late afternoon, with more sunshine over the western half of the state through the weekend.

Milder weather will return with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s on Friday for Denver and the eastern plains and 30s for the mountains.

The weather looks delightful this weekend with lighter winds and warmer temperatures. Expect 60s for both Saturday and Sunday in the Denver area!

The next storm will bring rain and snow back to western Colorado on Monday and into the Denver area Tuesday into Wednesday.

Plenty of sunshine across Colorado to end the week

