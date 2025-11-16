Perfect day for football but big changes ahead tonight

DENVER — Sunday is our last day with warmer temperatures across the Front Range before a big shift in our weather pattern.

If you’re heading out to Broncos tailgates today, you’re in great shape — mild temperatures and dry conditions will make for a comfortable afternoon at Mile High.

A storm system will slide into Colorado this evening, bringing snow to the mountains Sunday night through Monday morning.

If you’re traveling toward the high country, plan for slick roads, low visibility, and 3-10 inches of snow.

Blowing snow may also make driving tricky at times.

As the system exits, the Front Range mountains and foothills could see intense wind gust Monday, potentially up to 60mph in some areas.

It’s not a guarantee, but the setup supports brief periods of strong winds.

Temperatures will get cooler throughout the rest of the week.

We’re also watching the potential for a stronger early-season storm later in the week.

Right now, confidence is low — models are struggling with the track — but a little snow in the metro is possible if everything lines up just right.

