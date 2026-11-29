Today, you can expect mostly dry and calm weather across the area. Skies should stay fairly clear, with temperatures gradually warming up. Winds will be out of the southeast for much of the day, with some lighter and variable winds possible later on.

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Monday will bring even warmer temperatures, with highs climbing into the upper 50s for the day. Conditions will remain dry and pleasant, making for a nice start to the week.

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Tuesday looks to stay dry as well, with temperatures remaining near 60 degrees. However, winds aloft will begin shifting as the next storm system moves closer Colorado.

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By Wednesday and Thursday, our next weather system could bring a chance for rain and snow. The best chances currently look to be across southern Colorado, but areas farther north, including the Palmer Divide and eastern plains, could also see some precipitation. A cold front moving through will help bring cooler temperatures and possibly some light precipitation near the foothills.

Warming up and drying out for Denver on Sunday

By late Thursday into Friday, conditions should dry out again, with temperatures returning closer to seasonal averages. Looking ahead to next weekend, another system could bring additional chances for rain and snow by Saturday or Sunday, but there is still some uncertainty with that forecast.

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